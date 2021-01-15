Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Friday announced that Namibia has recorded 319 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29 889.

The confirmed cases have a gender distribution of 144 males and 175 females, with the youngest person being eight-months-old and the oldest, 87-years-old.

Five deaths were also reported, including three from Walvis Bay and one each from Windhoek and Rundu. Four of the deceased reportedly had comorbidities.

Of the total cases announced on Friday, the Khomas Region recorded the highest number at 117, followed by Erongo with 40 cases. Omaheke region recorded 31 cases, Otjozondjupa 21, Kavango East 18, Karas 19, Oshana 17 and Kunene 16. Omusati region recorded 12 cases while Hardap recorded 10 and Ohangwena seven. Zambezi and Oshikoto recorded six and five cases, respectively.

Among the cases reported on Friday are 13 health care workers from various districts, nine inmates from Oluno Correctional Facility and eight employees from the mining industry.

Shangula said there is a continuance of cases reported from regions, with Khomas being identified as the hotspot for COVID-19 infections.

“We urge all members of the public to practice COVID-19 infection control and prevention measures,” said the minister, adding that it is strongly advised that for all positive, suspected cases and contacts of confirmed cases the public observe all isolation and quarantine protocols and avoid mingling with other people until they have been cleared by the attending COVID-19 health care providers.

Shangula also added that all unnecessary movements are discouraged while gatherings of more than 50 people per any given point in time are prohibited.

He further stated that reports of fake COVID-19 laboratory results concern the ministry and that mechanisms have been put in place to quickly identify fake results.

“Falsifying laboratory test results is a criminal act, and the long arm of the law will deal with persons caught issuing fake COVID-19 results to the public for whatever reason. Members of the public are strongly warned against using fake results particularly for whatever purposes,” stated Shangula.

The minister also announced 409 new recoveries of which 210 are from Khomas region, 116 from //Karas, 44 from Omaheke, 18 from Otjozondjupa and 17 from Kunene region. Zambezi and Kavango recorded three and one recovery, respectively. This brings the total number of recoveries to 26 254.

On Friday, Namibia had 3 350 active cases with 311 hospitalised confirmed cases. Thirty cases are reported to be in intensive care units.

The total number of deaths stood at 280.

Source: Namibia Press Agency