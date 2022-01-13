COVID-19: Namibia records 320 new cases and 26 deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Tuesday recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 761.

In the daily update issued Wednesday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 1 827 results and represented a 17.5 per cent positivity ratio.

The ||Kharas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 76, followed by the Khomas Region and Oshikoto regions with 43 cases each, Ohangwena with 26 cases, Erongo 25, Kavango East 24, Oshana 21, Hardap 17, Kavango West 12, Otjozondjupa 11, Kunene four, and the Omusati, Zambezi and Omaheke regions with two cases each.

Among the confirmed cases are 27 learners, four teachers, five health care workers and three students. Four cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 24 are fully vaccinated, while 278 or 86.9 per cent of the new cases, are not vaccinated.

Shangula further reported that 653 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 140 973.

The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 10 418 of which 363 were hospitalised and 27 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Four of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 33 are fully vaccinated, while two cases in ICU are fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 10 January, 408 685 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 107 421 had received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. A total of 2 287 are children aged 12 to 17 years. With 240 691 having received two doses, 348 112 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 23.2 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 8 290 people have received their third Sinopharm jab.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency