COVID-19: Namibia records 320 new cases, four deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Saturday announced that the country had recorded 320 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) and four deaths.

The new cases consist of 162 females and 158 males, with the youngest person being four months old and the oldest, 84 years.

The Otjozondjupa Region recorded the highest number at 78, Khomas 56, Erongo 39, Oshikoto 32, Kavango East 27, Hardap 23, Oshana 23, //Kharas 14, Omaheke seven, Kunene six, Ohangwena six, Zambezi four, Omusati three and Kavango West two.

Shangula said the deaths were recorded from the Mariental and Gobabis districts and all the deceased persons had comorbidities.

A total number of 139 recoveries were also recorded, bringing the total of recoveries in the country to 41 292.

Shangula further announced that a total number of 177 people are hospitalised, of which 37 are in the Intensive care units at various health facilities around the country.

So far a total of 881 vaccine doses have been administered since the roll-out with 729 in the Khomas Region and 152 from the Erongo Region.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 43 499, with active cases at 1689, while the total number of deaths stands at 508.

Source: Namibia Press Agency