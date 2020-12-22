COVID-19: Namibia records 330 new cases and one death

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Tuesday announced that Namibia had recorded 330

new positive COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 death.

The new confirmed cases were identified from 1 436 results received by the health ministry from laboratories in the country. This bring the total

number of active cases in Namibia to 3 128.

The new cases have a gender distribution of 185 females and 145 males, with the youngest person being a one-year-old and the oldest 88-years-old.

Shangula said that of the new confirmed cases, 155 are contacts of confirmed cases and 212 are symptomatic.

He added that the Khomas Region contributed 69 per cent of the new cases with 228 cases reported in Windhoek, of which 20 are students from

different institutions, 12 are learners from different schools, while six are healthcare workers and five are teachers from different schools.

Luderitz had the second highest number of cases at 22 of which 14 are employees from the mining industry, followed by Oshakati with 15 and

Tsumeb with 11 cases, while Keetmanshoop, Gobabis, Karasburg, Omaruru, Usakos, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Otjiwarongo, Okahandja,

Grootfontein, Mariental, Aranos, Rehoboth, Khorixas, Katima Mulilo all recorded less than 10 cases each.

In addition, the minister stated that there is a marginal increase of 19 per cent in the number of hospitalized confirmed cases compared to Monday.

“We are announcing 202 hospitalised confirmed cases, of which 34 are in intensive care units,” he said.

The minister also announced 276 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16 317.

Namibia now has a total of 19 629 confirmed cases while the total number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at 181.

Source: Namibia Press Agency