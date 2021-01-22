Namibia on Friday reported 333 new COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 311.

The Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe, during the daily update, said the new cases represent a 12 per cent positive ratio and have a gender distribution of 179 females and 154 males. The youngest case is eight months old and the oldest, 89 years.

The new death involves a 53-year-old woman from the Engela district with no known commodities.

The Oshana Region recorded the highest number of cases at 72 followed by Hardap with 35 cases, Omusati with 33 cases, Oshikoto with 28 and the Ohangwena Region with 27 cases.

The Erongo Region reported 25 new cases, Khomas 24, Kunene 22, Zambezi 20, //Kharas and Otjozondjupa 13 cases each, Kavango East 12 and Omaheke, nine cases.

The ED also announced 341 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in Namibia to 29 571, representing a recovery rate of 93 per cent.

Namibia on Friday also had 1 960 active COVID-19 cases of which 193 were hospitalised. Of these cases, 27 were in intensive care units.

Nangombe further urged the public to adhere to the Public and Environmental Health Act and Regulations of 2020 with regards to wearing of masks, public gatherings, curfew, restrictions relating to the selling of liquor, as well as restrictions relating to COVID-19 deaths and burials.

“Offences will attract heavy fines or Non Adjudicating of Guilt according to the amended Government Gazette No. 7436 of 13 January 2021,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency