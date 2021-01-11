Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Monday announced that Namibia has recorded 343 new COVID-19 cases and seven death from 1 431 samples tested.

The confirmed cases had a gender distribution of 162 males and 181 females, with the youngest person being ten-months-old and the oldest, 92-years-old. The total number of active cases stands at 3 874.

From seven deaths that were recorded, four are from Windhoek, two from Swakopmund and one from Grootfontein district.

Of the total cases announced on Monday, Khomas region recorded the highest number with 86, followed by Oshana with 55, Hardap with 24 , Omusati with 24 , Zambezi with 20 , Karas with 16 , Oshikoto with 15 , Kunene and Kavango East region with 14 each, Otjozondjupa with 12 , Ohangwena with 11, while Omaheke recorded one case.

Among the confirmed cases are 12 healthcare workers, from whom three are from Oshakati, two from Keetmashoop and one each from various districts. Also included are 25 learners and seven teachers from different schools and eight students from different institutions of higher learning. The rest of the cases are sporadically distributed in the different regions.

Shangula said Namibia has a high number of COVID-19 cases being reported all over the country.

“We should all be prepared to quarantine at some point. Quarantine is when you have been in close contact with someone who is confirmed to have COVID-19. Close contact means being within 1-2 meters of a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes. Contact does not have to be direct physical contact for example by touching or hugging. One needs to quarantine for at least seven (7) days if one does not develop any symptoms. One will then need to wait for the laboratory test results before one’s quarantine can end. If one receives a positive test result, one will be instructed to go into isolation to prevent further spread of the virus and recover,” he said.

Shangula added that if one receives a negative COVID-19 result, one may continue with one’s normal daily life, but it is important to continue practicing the COVID-19 control and prevention measures.

A total number of 273 people are hospitalized from the confirmed cases, of which 32 are in intensive care units.

Source: Namibia Press Agency