COVID-19: Namibia records 36 new cases, three deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Saturday recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3 527.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update on Sunday, said the new cases were part of 1 122 samples tested representing a 3.2 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of 17 females and 19 males between the ages of six months and 94 years.

Ohangwena Region recorded the highest number of cases at 11, followed by Omusati with eight, Oshana seven, ||Kharas five, Hardap two, Khomas one, Zambezi one and Kavango West also recording one case.

Of the confirmed cases, six are learners from different schools, three teachers and two are healthcare workers. Two cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and three are fully vaccinated.

Namibia on Saturday had 1 025 active cases of which 64 were hospitalised and 10 in intensive care units.

A further 83 recoveries were announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 123 542.

A cumulative 285 266 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Saturday, while 183 458 had been fully vaccinated.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency