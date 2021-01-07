Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Thursday announced that Namibia had recorded 363 new (Coronavirus) COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19 related deaths, from 1 679 samples tested.

The confirmed cases have a gender distribution of 182 males and 181 females, with the youngest person being seven-days-old and the oldest, 87 years-old.

Two deaths each from Grootfontein and Walvis Bay districts were recorded, while one death was recorded from Windhoek district.

Of the total cases announced on Thursday, the Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases with 107, followed by Erongo with 102, Oshana recorded 48 , //Kharas recorded 39 , Otjozondjupa recorded 19 , Oshikoto recorded 17 , Kavango East recorded 13 , Kunene recorded 10 , Omusati recorded three, Omaheke recorded two cases while Ohangwena, Zambezi and Hardap region recorded one case each.

Among the reported confirmed cases, 21 are healthcare workers, of which five are each from Windhoek and Oshakati districts, four are from Swakopmund district, three are from Keetmashoop district, and two are each from Otjiwarongo and Omuthiya districts.

The Khomas and Erongo regions represent 29 per cent and 28 per cent of all confirmed cases respectively.

Shangula said of the total new confirmed cases, 32 per cent are contacts to confirmed cases and 67 per cent are symptomatic.

“It is concerning that Erongo is starting to come up again as a hotspot for COVID-19 infections, which could possibly be linked to the festive season where a lot of holidaymakers thronged Walvis Bay and Swakopmund districts. We have been reporting over the past few days an increasing number of positive cases from the mining industry and shopping outlets,” Shangula said.

Of the recorded newly confirmed cases, 44 per cent are contacts to confirmed cases and 60 per cent are symptomatic. The total number of active cases currently stands at 3 773.

“We are announcing 312 hospitalized confirmed cases, of which 38 are in intensive care units (ICUs). The Khomas Region has 38 per cent of the hospitalized confirmed case. We have noted that more than 99 per cent of our COVID-19 deaths are associated with lifestyle chronic diseases. It is time that we as a nation pay more attention to non-communicable diseases which underlay these deaths,” said Shangula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency