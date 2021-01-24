The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Saturday announced that Namibia had recorded 365 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed cases and six deaths.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update, noted that the six deaths involve three people from the Rundu district, two people from Windhoek district, and one person from the Usakos district.

He further noted that the new 365 confirmed cases were identified from 2 096 samples, of which 209 are females while 156 are males, ranging between the ages of two and 92.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of positive cases at 83, followed by the Erongo Region at 53, Oshokoto Region at 45, and the //Kharas Region at 44. Ohangwena recorded 32 cases, Otjozondjupa (27), Oshana (26), Hardap (22), Omaheke (9), Omusati (8), Kavango East (6), Kunene (5), Zambezi (4), while Kavango West recorded one case.

The minister also reported 260 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 29 831.

“The total number of active cases currently stands at 2 059. We are announcing 199 hospitalized confirmed cases, of which 29 are in intensive care units,” Shangula said.

He urged members of the public to disinfect their dwellings and workplaces by wiping frequently touched surfaces with disinfectants and let them dry for no less than 10 minutes.

He said frequently touched or high-touch areas such as door handles cabinet and drawer knobs/handles, kitchen and bathroom counters, tables tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and microwave handles, cells phones, tablets and computer keyboards, remote controls and game controllers must be frequently wiped and disinfected to curb the further spread of the virus.

Source: Namibia Press Agency