COVID-19: Namibia records 396 new cases and two deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Saturday announced that Namibia had recorded 396 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update on Saturday, said out of 1 871 samples tested over past 24 hours, 396 tested positive, 205 of which are female and 191 male, ranging from eight months to 81 years of age.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 18 437 and the total number of active cases currently stands at 2 414.

Windhoek recorded the highest number of confirmed cases with 233, followed by Erongo region with 33, while Oshana, //Kharas and Otjozondjupa recorded 32 cases each, Kunene recorded 21 cases, Hardap recorded six, Omaheke recorded three, Oshikoto recorded two. Omusati and Ohangwena regions recorded one case each.

Shangula said that the ministry is noting with grave concern the increasing numbers of confirmed cases across the country, particularly in Erongo, Kunene and Oshana regions.

“With six days remaining to Christmas, let us all enjoy responsibly as we celebrate the festive days. There is an urgent need to protect each other’s health, particularly the elderly members of the community and those individuals with pre-existing conditions, who are more vulnerable to mortality and other adverse COVID-19 outcomes. Extreme caution is advised when visiting bars, nightclubs, restaurants, church gatherings, beaches and any other crowded spaces. Let us maintain a safe distance, wear your mask consistently and clean your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub,” Shangula said.

The minister also announced that the two COVID-19 related deaths were of individuals from Windhoek in the Khomas Region and Gobabis in the Omaheke Region, without providing further details.

A total of 223 new recoveries were recorded, of which 212 are from the Khomas Region and 11 from Erongo.

“Today we are reporting one hundred and 153 hospitalised confirmed cases and 27 who are in intensive care units (ICUs). The Khomas Region alone is contributing 52 per cent to the hospitalized cases and 93 per cent to the cases in ICU,” said Shangula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency