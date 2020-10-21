COVID-19: Namibia records 41 new cases, one death

Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Tuesday announced that Namibia recorded another COVID-19 related death and 41 new confirmed cases.

Shangula in a statement availed to Nampa said of the new cases, 32 are male while nine are female, with the youngest being 13 years old and the oldest, 75.

Of the new cases, Oshakati recorded 27, Windhoek 13 and Karasburg one.

The minister said the Oshakati cases include 25 learners from Oshakati Senior Secondary School where positive cases were previously reported.

‘The Windhoek cases includes one tourist from South Africa who came into the country with negative PCR results. We urge the public to continue taking precautionary measures, especially those who are in enclosed settings,’ said Shangula.

The death involves a 49-year-old man from Windhoek who had multiple comorbidities, he said.

The minister also announced that 120 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10 528, with active cases at 1 707 of which two are in critical condition and one in severe condition.

Namibia now has a total of 12 367 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths.

Source: Namibia Press Agency