COVID-19: Namibia records 48 new cases

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday announced that Namibia recorded 48 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1 713.

The minister said out of 1 133 sample results received on Saturday, 48 were positive, of which 25 were male, while 23 were female. He said the ages of the confirmed cases ranged between four-years-old to 76-years-old.

Windhoek reported 18 new cases, followed by Oshakati with 17, Engela with four, Tsumeb with three, Swakopmund with two, while Omuthiya, Gobabis, Mariental, Otjiwarongo and Rundu each recorded one case.

Shangula further stated that the cases reported in Windhoek include learners from different schools, inmates and correctional officers.

A total of 59 new recoveries were also reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10 419.

From 1 713 active cases, one is in a severe condition and four are critical, the minister said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency