COVID-19: Namibia records 52 new positive cases

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday has reported the highest number of 52 new positive COVID-19 cases in a day since the first case was reported in March 2020.

At the COVID-19 information centre daily updates, Shangula said 51 cases are from Erongo region at Walvis Bay while, one case from a quarantine facility in //Kharas region.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister said the new positive COVID-19 cases are 34 males and 18 females, while the youngest is one year old and the oldest is 59 years old.

The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are 257, with 24 recovered cases and currently remaining with 233 positive cases with no death related to coronavirus in Namibia.

So far, 9 551 total samples have tested, while 811 active contacted had established and are monitored.

The accumulated total number of 3 867 people have been quarantined and 2988 people were discharged from the quarantine facilities, while 879 people still in quarantine facilities across the country.

Furthermore, Dr Shangula asked people especially in quarantine facilities to remain patient as the laboratory results might take long to give them back their results for them to be discharged from the quarantine facilities.

“We are currently experiencing a backlog in the turn-around time for the laboratory results. This occasioned by the expanded targeted testing that is ongoing at the coastal areas,” explained Shangula.

He further assured the Walvis Bay residents that the government is with them and is doing anything possible to cater for those who need be accommodated in health facilities.

Lastly, Shangula urged all people living in Namibia to practice personal hygiene and to maintain reasonable distance from one another.B

Source: Namibia Press Agency