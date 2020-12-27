COVID-19: Namibia records 525 new cases and four deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Sunday announced that Namibia has recorded 525 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The deaths were registered in Windhoek and Swakopmund, Shangula said during the daily COVID-19 update.

He said out of 1 467 samples tested, 525 people tested positive, 241 of which are female and 284 are male. The age range was between two and 92 years.

The total number of confirmed cases on Sunday stood at 21 923 with active cases at 3 690.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of confirmed cases at 233, followed by Erongo with 125, Kunene with 26, Otjozondjupa with 25, Omusati with 19, Oshikoto with 18, //Kharas with 17, Omaheke with 14, Hardap and Oshana with 12 cases, Ohangwena and Zambezi with six cases each, Kavango East with two cases and Kavango West with one case.

A total of 188 new recoveries were recorded, which brought the total number of recoveries to 18 039.

“We are reporting cases from across all the regions in the country. Khomas Region contributed 46 per cent of all confirmed cases. The Windhoek cases include 21 learners and two teachers from different schools, and 15 students from various institutions of higher learning. The cases from other regions include 30 employees from the fishing industry,” Shangula said.

Forty-four healthcare workers also formed part of the 525 confirmed cases reported on Sunday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency