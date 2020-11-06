COVID-19: Namibia records 53 new cases

Namibia on Friday recorded 53 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases from 758 samples that where tested.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe said from the 53 new cases, 31 were male and 22 female and the youngest case was one year and the oldest 61 years of age.

He said Oshakati accounted for the highest cases of 24, Windhoek recorded 16 cases, Engela recorded four cases, Swakopmund and Rehoboth recorded three cases each, while Walvis Bay, Keetmanshoop and Lüderitz each recorded one case.

Nangombe said that from the 24 reported cases from Oshakati, 23 are learners from Iipumbu Senior Secondary School.

A total 140 new recoveries were also reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11 578.

Active cases now stand at 1 431 of which three are in severe or critical condition.

Namibia now has 13 143 cumulative confirmed cases and 133 COVID-19 related deaths.

Source: Namibia Press Agency