Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Sunday announced that Namibia has recorded 536 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28 259.

The confirmed cases had a gender distribution of 240 males and 296 females, with the youngest person being one month old and the oldest, 100 years old.

Three deaths were also reported including two from Windhoek and one from Lüderitz.

Of the total cases announced on Sunday, the Erongo Region recorded the highest number at 112 followed by Khomas with 104. Hardap recorded 45 cases while Oshana recorded 44 cases, Oshikoto 36, //Kharas 31, Kunene 30, Kavango East 29 and Zambezi, 26 cases. The Otjozondjupa Region recorded 25 cases while Omusati and Ohangwena each recorded 22 cases. The Omaheke Region recorded 10 cases.

Shangula said it was worrisome that cases were recorded in 13 of the 14 regions. He further pointed out that Erongo is emerging as a new hotspot, representing 21 per cent of all confirmed cases.

“The current emergence of cases in the Erongo Region and the rest of the country indicates active community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus following the end of the festive season. This critical situation requires urgent cooperation of the public and a combined effort to curb further spread of the virus in communities,” he said.

The minister also announced 380 new recoveries, of which 224 were from the Erongo Region.

On Sunday, Namibia had 3 708 active cases with 303 hospitalised confirmed cases. Thirty-three cases were reported to be in intensive care units.

The total number of deaths stood at 254.

Source: Namibia Press Agency