COVID-19: Namibia records 55 new cases

Namibia has recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases, among them two non-Namibians who are on a vessel at Walvis Bay where 43 Namibian nationals also tested positive.

Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday announced that 53 of the new cases are from Walvis Bay and two are from Windhoek.

The cases recorded in Windhoek include a patient who was transferred from Walvis Bay on 19 June 2020 for medical reasons and was admitted to the Windhoek Central Hospital.

The other case is a contact to a confirmed case. The patient has been in quarantine and he initially tested negative then tested positive when a second test was conducted towards the end of his quarantine period.

The new cases include 48 males and seven females. The youngest is two years old while the oldest is 60.

According to Shangula, all 55 new patients are in a stable condition and contact tracing is ongoing.

The minister further said the newborn baby that was reported on 03 July 2020 as being positive has tested negative.

The baby’s mother had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

‘The baby was tested too early, that is five hours after delivery. The results came out positive as we reported then. As per international standards, the baby was retested again after 24 hours and again after 72 hours after delivery, both results came out negative,’ Shangula explained.

He further added that the initial results were contamination from the mother and case 362 has thus been de-registered as a case.

Namibia now has 568 active cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries. No deaths have been recorded thus far. The total number of tested samples stand at 12 167, while 4 289 have been quarantined. Of this number, 3 429 have been discharged and 860 are in quarantine.

Source: Namibia Press Agency