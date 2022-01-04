COVID-19: Namibia records 639 new cases, 10 deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Saturday recorded 639 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 655.

In the daily update issued Sunday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 1 975 results and represented a 32.4 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 349 females and 290 males aged between two weeks and 102 years.

The Omusati Region recorded the highest number of cases at 153, followed by Oshana with 77, llKharas 71, Khomas 55, Otjozondjupa 44, Erongo 42, Ohangwena 39, Zambezi 31, Hardap 26, Omaheke 14, Oshikoto 13, Kavango East 13 and Kavango West 11.

Among the confirmed cases are 55 learners, 10 teachers, 16 students and 19 healthcare workers.

A total of 13 cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 92 are fully vaccinated while 498 or 77.9 per cent of the new cases are not vaccinated.

Shangula further reported that 669 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 132 596.

The number of active cases on Saturday increased to 14 904 of which 320 were hospitalised and 32 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Eight of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 36 are fully vaccinated, while three cases in ICU are fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 31 December 2021, 405 254 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 105 431 received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 1 945 are children aged 12 to 17 years. With 238 575 having received two doses, 344 006 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.9 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 5 983 people received a third booster shot.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency