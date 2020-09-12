COVID: 19 – Namibia records 67 new positive cases

Namibia on Saturday recorded 167 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced.

Shangula while giving an update on the pandemic here said of the 167 cases 90 are males and 77 are females with the youngest being four months old and the oldest is 71 years old.

He said Windhoek recorded the highest number of positive cases at 114, followed by Karasburg with nine, Okahandja eight, while the rest of the other towns each recorded below seven cases.

The country, he added, however, recorded 913 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5811.

Of these, Erongo recorded the most recoveries at 498, Khomas 363, Zambezi 39 and the rest of the towns recorded less than 10 recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 9 604 with active cases standing at 3 695 and 98 deaths while tested samples are 79 122.

Meanwhile, the health minister highlighted that among the confirmed cases recorded since the outbreak, 750 are people under the age of 19, with the first case among this group recorded in April 2020.

“This is a worrisome trend because the numbers keep increasing, especially in Erongo and Khomas regions. Majority of cases are in the age group of 10 to 19, followed by 5 to 9 years with 159 cases so far. The age group 1 to 4 recorded 106 and the least are infants from 0 to 11 months,’ said Shangula.

