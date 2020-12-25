COVID-19: Namibia records 683 new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services Minister, Dr, Kalumbi Shangula, on Friday announced that Namibia had recorded its highest number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the space of 24 hours, while confirming the 683 new positive cases recorded nationally.

Shangula, in the COVID-19 daily updated, said the new cases were identified from 2 778 results received from laboratories in the last 24

hours. The cases have a gender distribution of 374 females and 309 males, with the youngest patient being three-days-old and the oldest 86 years.

Windhoek recorded the highest number of cases at 388, followed by Swakopmund at 48, Oshakati at 39 and Walvis Bay at 29. Luderitz recorded 27

while Usako and Otjiwarongo recorded 15 cases each, Andara in the Kavango East region recorded 17 cases, Tsumeb recorded 13 and Omaruru 11

cases. Karasburg, Keetmanshoop, Okahandja, Groootfontein, Okakarara, Rundu, Opuwo, Outjo, Khorixas, Onandjokwe, Omuthiya, Tsandi, Outapi,

Gobabis, Eenhana, Mariental, Rehoboth and Katima Mulilo each recorded less than ten cases.

“Khomas Region contributed 57 per cent of all confirmed cases, sporadically distributed across all surburbs in Windhoek. The cases from the other

regions include 18 employees from the mining industry from Rossing Uranium mine,” said Shangula.

The minister further announced that the new cases include 20 healthcare workers, of which seven were reported in the Windhoek district, four in the

Andara district, two each in Omaruru and Swakopmund and one each in Rundu, Okahandja, Okakarara, Lüderitz and Tsumeb.

Furthermore, Shangula also announced 404 new recoveries, with Windhoek reporting the highest number at 362, followed by Hardap at 27, Kavango

East at 10 and Omusati with five recoveries.

Namibia now has a total of 3 470 active cases, of which 224 are hospitalised and 36 are in intensive care units.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths currently stands at 187.

Source: Namibia Press Agency