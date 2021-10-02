COVID-19: Namibia records 76 new cases, one death

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Friday recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 3 515.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update on Saturday, said the new cases are part of 1 986 tested samples, representing a 3.8 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of 42 females and 34 males, between the ages of seven and 101 years.

The Ohangwena Region recorded the highest number of cases at 22, followed by Hardap with 13 cases, Omusati 10, Erongo seven, Khomas five, Oshana four, ||Kharas four, Kunene three, Zambezi three, Otjozondjupa two, Oshikoto one, Kavango East with Omaheke also recording one case.

Of the confirmed cases, 39 are learners, 20 of which are from Ohangwena region, five from Erongo and the rest are from different schools across the country. Three teachers from different schools also tested positive, along with one student and three healthcare workers.

Namibia on Friday had 1 137 active cases, of which 79 were hospitalised and 14 in intensive care units.

A further 88 recoveries were also announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 123 092.

A cumulative 272 077 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, while 174 454 had been fully vaccinated.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency