COVID-19: Namibia records 78 new cases, one death

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday said Namibia recorded one new death and 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of 1 160 samples tested at different laboratories around the country.

He said 40 are male and 38 female with the youngest being two years old and the oldest, 78.

Windhoek recorded the highest number with 40 cases, Otjiwarongo and Lüderitz seven each, Rehoboth six, Swakopmund recorded three cases while Walvis Bay, Okakarara, Omaruru, Gobabis, Engela, Oshakati and Onandjokwe all recorded two cases each and Keetmanshoop one case.

He said that among the 40 cases from Windhoek, six are learners and one a staff member from St Joseph High School, while others are sporadically distributed across Windhoek, and three cases from Otjozondjupa are health care workers.

The fatality is of a 72-year-old man with known comorbidities who died in the Oshakati district on 22 November 2020, Shangula said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 14 285 with 13 412 recovered and active cases at 720. Total deaths are 150.

Source: Namibia Press Agency