COVID-19: Namibia records 96 new cases, one death

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Monday announced that Namibia recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44 886.

Shangula noted that the death is of a 57-year-old female from the Windhoek district who had multiple comorbidities.

The minister said of the total cases, Oshikoto recorded the highest number at 20 followed by Kavango East with 19, Hardap 14, Khomas 12, Erongo eight, Oshana seven, Otjozondjupa five, Kavango West four, ||Kharas three, Ohangena two, while Kunene and Omusati each recorded one case.

The gender distribution of the reported cases is 67 females and 29 males, with an age range of three months to 75 years.

Among the confirmed cases, Shangula noted that 25 are learners.

The total number of active cases stood at 1 980. The minister said 161 people are hospitalised of which 37 are in critical care (ICU) within all 14 regions.

The country also recorded 12 new recoveries all from the ||Kharas Region, bringing the total recoveries to 42 358.

The cumulative number of vaccinated individuals remain the same since 02 April 2021 at 2 094 as for now vaccines are not conducted during the weekend and public holidays, stated Shangula.

The cumulative number of people quarantined stands at 41 922, with 40 505 discharged and 1 417 currently in quarantine.

Source: Namibia News Agency