COVID-19: Namibia records eight new cases

Namibia has recorded eight new positive case of CVID-19, bring the total numbers of cases to 63, Health and Social Services Minister DrKalumbiShangula has announced on Monday.

Giving the daily update, at the COVID-19 Information centre in Windhoek, Shangula confirmed that all new cases are local transmission from Walvis Bay and Swakopmund in Erongo region.

Shangula confirmed cases as follows: cases number 56 and 57 are Namibian females from Kuisebmund in Walvis Bay both have contact with case number 37. During the swab of 36 years old and a 24 year old, both had no COVID-19 related signs and symptoms.

Cases number 58 and 59 are Namibians, 30 years old male and 14 year old female also both with contacted with case number 37 and they had no COVID-19 related signs and symptoms.

The case number 60 is a 34 years old Namibian female from Kuisebmund Walvis and she has contacted with case number 35.

While, cases number 61, 62 and 63 all have no contact with no travel history 24 years old female, 65 years old male and 43 years old male respectively.

So far, Namibia has confirmed 42 active cases, 21 recoveries and no death, with 7 331 total samples tested, 3 311 total quarantined, 2 622 total discharged and 689 total currently in quarantine.

The minster said the two recoveries are cases number 23 and 25, while contact tracing are underway.

Source: Namibia Press Agency