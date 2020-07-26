COVID-19: Namibia records eighth death

Namibia has recorded another death related to COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the number of total deaths to eight.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula during the daily COVID-19 update said the deceased was admitted to the Walvis Bay State Hospital on 21 July 2020 and he was screened for COVID-19, his result came back positive on 23 July 2020.

“He was transferred to a private hospital and died shortly after he was admitted to the ICU,” he said

The minister further stated that Namibia has 88 new cases of which 62 are from Walvis Bay, 19 from Swakopmund, five from Windhoek, one from Keetmanshoop and one from Mariental in the Hardap Region.

The youngest confirmed case is one years old and the oldest, 73.

Shangula said among the cases reported in Swakopmund, one is that of a health care worker, while the case from Keetmanshoop is of a cross border truck driver who travelled from South Africa.

The cases in Windhoek include three patients who have no travel history and no known contact to confirmed cases. They include a 36-year-old woman from Khomasdal, who presented herself at a clinic due to physical indisposition and was tested on 22 July 2020.

The second case is a 31-year-old woman from Okahandja Park who presented with symptoms consistent to COVD-19 and a 35-year-old man who was tested as he also presented with symptoms consistent to COVID-19.

The other two cases recorded in Windhoek involve a 25-year-old male in a quarantine facility and a 51-year-old woman who travelled from Germany and arrived in Namibia on 18 July 2020. She has been in quarantine since. Both patients do not display any COVID-19 symptoms.

“The case in Hardap is that of a 13-year-old male who has no COVID-19 related symptoms and no contact with a known case. The reason for testing is not provided,” he added.

Shangula also announced three new recoveries. These are cases 48, 76 and 90.

Namibia’s total confirmed cases now stand at 1 775 including 1 692 active cases and 75 recoveries.

The total samples tested stand at 21 806. The cumulative number of people quarantined stand at 5 097 of which 4 396 have been discharged and 701 are in quarantine facilities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency