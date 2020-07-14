COVID-19: Namibia records its second death

Namibia has recorded its second Coronavirus (COVID-19) related death after a 44-year-old man died at Walvis Bay on Saturday.

In the daily update issued on Tuesday, Health Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said a specimen was collected from the body on Saturday (11 July) when it was brought to the hospital mortuary.

He indicated that the man had diabetes and visited the Walvis Bay State Hospital on 07 July 2020, where his blood sugar was found to be high. He was stabilised but on Friday (10 July) he was treated by a private doctor as an outpatient and sent home. He died the next day.

“The result came out positive on Monday, therefore he is classified as a COVID-19 related death. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” said Shangula.

The minister also announced three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, all from Walvis Bay. The youngest case is 21 years old and the oldest 44.

He also announced that case number 38 has recovered.

Namibia has thus far recorded 864 confirmed cases with 29 recoveries and two deaths.

Meanwhile 15 439 samples have been tested and 4 445 people are in quarantine countrywide.

Source: Namibia Press Agency