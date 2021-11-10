COVID-19: Namibia records nine new cases, one death

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Monday recorded nine new COVID-19 cases, and one death, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 564.

In an update Tuesday, Shangula said the new cases are part of 650 samples representing a 1.4 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of five males and four females between the ages of eight and 56 years.

The Oshana Region recorded three cases, followed by Ohangwena with two cases while Khomas, Otjozondjupa, ||Kharas and Omusati recorded one case each.

Five learners from different schools are among the confirmed cases.

One case has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while the rest are not vaccinated.

Namibia on Monday had 182 active cases, of which 11 people were hospitalised.

Three people were also announced to have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 125 265.

A cumulative 339 695 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, of which 61 069 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; a total 213 397 people had thus completed their vaccination, the minister said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency