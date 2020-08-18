COVID 19: Namibia records one new COVID-19 related death and 190 new positive cases

Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announced that Namibia recorded one new COVID-19 related death and 190 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4 344.

The minister during the national COVID-19 update said 17 cases are from Walvis Bay, eight from Swakopmund, 152 in Windhoek, three from Rehoboth, two from Otjiwarongo, two from Lüderitz, and one each from Omaruru, Rundu, Eenhana, Okahandja, Grootfontein and Mariental.

Shangula said 98 of the cases are males and 92 females, ranging from the ages of one to 73 years, further noting that of the 1 929 active cases, 10 are in severely sick condition; eight in Khomas and two in the Erongo Region.

He expressed concern that Windhoek cases continue to increase exponentially, adding that in the last two weeks alone, cases reported on a daily basis shifted from 13 to the highest as reported yesterday (152), an about 10-fold increase.

The latest COVID-19 related death is from Windhoek: “The case is of a 69-year-old female who presented to a local health facility on 11 August 2020 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19; she was admitted but her condition deteriorated and she passed away on 12 August, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was known to have a chronic illness,” said Shangula.

