COVID-19: Namibia records six new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Saturday recorded six new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

In an update issued Sunday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 664 tested samples and represented a 0.9 per cent positivity ratio with a gender distribution of four males and two females aged between six and 37 years.

The Omusati Region recorded three new cases, with Otjozondjupa recording two cases, while Erongo recorded one.

Of the confirmed cases, four were learners.

Namibia on Saturday had 60 active cases of which 11 were hospitalised, with one person admitted to an intensive care unit.

Only three people were reported to have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 125 450.

A cumulative 355 072 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Saturday, of which 71 553 had received the single dose of Janssen & Johnson vaccine, while 222 814 people had received two doses. Therefore, 294 367 people had completed their vaccination, the ministry said.

