COVID-19: Namibia records three new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Thursday recorded three new COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were recorded.

In an update Friday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 810 samples and represented a 0.4 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of one male and two females between the ages of 28 and 64 years.

The new cases were recorded in the Oshana, Khomas and Kavango West regions, which recorded one case each.

Among the confirmed cases was one healthcare worker and none of the new cases were vaccinated.

Namibia on Thursday had 140 active cases, of which 15 people were hospitalised, with two people admitted to intensive care units.

A total of 26 people were also announced as having recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 125 325.

A cumulative 343 488 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, of which 63 551 had received the single dose Janssen and Johnson vaccine. A total of 216 214 people had received two doses.

Total deaths remained at 3 564.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency