COVID-19: Namibia surpasses 20 000 mark

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Thursday announced that Namibia has surpassed the 20 000 mark with 595 new COVID-19 cases recorded.

This brought the total number of confirmed cases to 20 579 on Thursday.

Four deaths were also reported from Windhoek, Swakopmund, Okahao and Usakos.

Shangula said the 595 cases reported on Thursday represented the highest number of cases recorded in 24 hours in Namibia.

The Khomas Region recorded 255 cases; Kunene 69; //Kharas 63; Erongo 47; Hardap 46; Otjozondjupa, 38; and Oshana 33 cases. The Omusati Region recorded 14 cases; Oshikoto 13; Kavango East seven; and the Ohangwena, Omaheke, Zambezi and Kavango West four, three, two and one case, respectively.

The minister announced that 36 healthcare workers were confirmed as being positive, of which 10 are from the Windhoek district and seven from the Opuwo district. The Oshakati and Grootfontein districts recorded four cases each while Lüderitz, Omaruru and Onandjokwe districts recorded two cases of healthcare workers each. Otjiwarongo, Keetmanshoop, Walvis Bay, Gobabis and Oshikuku districts each confirmed one healthcare worker as having tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmed cases have a gender distribution of 279 males and 316 females, with the youngest person being five months old and the oldest being 89 years old.

The minister also announced 306 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17 198.

On Thursday, Namibia had 2 906 active cases with 229 hospitalised confirmed cases. Thirty-six cases are reported to be in intensive care units.

Shangula expressed concern over the rising number of hospitalised cases saying that it is worrisome to note the number of hospitalised confirmed cases escalating, generating a potentially overwhelming demand for services and critical care beds.

The total number of deaths stood at 187.

Source: Namibia Press Agency