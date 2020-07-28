COVID-19: National Council embarks on lockdown after exposure

The National Council has on Monday announced the immediate lockdown of its offices for the next 14 days, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A media statement availed by the National Council said immediate steps have therefore been taken to disinfect the offices and surrounding areas as of Tuesday.

“In a bid to protect the health of our members of Parliament and staff, we have taken a decision, and with effect from 27 July 2020, to work from home for an effective period of 14 days,” it reads.

The statement further said that the House of Review will be monitoring the situation closely and after 14 days shall re-evaluate the situation in close consultations with the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Source: Namibia Press Agency