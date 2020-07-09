COVID-19: NBL empowers shebeens
Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently handed over sanitisers and face masks to the Namibia Shebeens Association (NASA) in support of the fight against COVID-19.
NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk in a media statement on Tuesday said the donation will benefit about 300 shebeens countrywide and will help to provide a safe and hygienic environment for customers and consumers.
“As a stakeholder, NASA plays a key role in ensuring the safety of our consumers and as a caring and responsible corporate citizen passionate about our purpose of creating a future and enhancing life, we gladly support NASA in creating a safe environment for its members,” he said.
Wenk noted that the donation was but the first round of support towards NASA members in response to COVID-19. The next round will include training on COVID-19 health and safety best practice in trade for the shebeen fraternity.
Also speaking during the handover ceremony was NASA president Andreas Nuule, who expressed gratitude to NBL.
“This is a very welcome gesture at just the right time by this caring partner. This support will contribute significantly to protecting customers and consumers against COVID-19, and promoting trade with extra care and hygiene measures in place.”
Source: Namibia Press Agency