COVID-19: Ndeitunga condemns police ‘punishing’ people for breaking lockdown rules

The Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force Lieutenant General (Lt. Gen) Sebastian Ndeitunga condemned the action of Police officers in a video that circulated on social media on 07 April 2020 in the capital.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, Ndeitunga pointed out that this particular video which occurred at Eheke Village in the Ohangwena Region has seen police officers instructing a young man in Oshiwambo to roll in spilled traditional brew, while one was heard hurling insults at him.

The Inspector-General said that it was disheartening to note that some members of the Namibian Police Force are doing great job, while others are not.

“This is extremely unprofessional and beneath the execution of the mandate. The actions and conduct of the members are uncalled for and cannot be condoned,” Ndeitunga stressed.

He said the fact that some members of the public are refusing the regulations for curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, couldn’t serve as a justification for the police actions.

Ndeitunga reminded that the objective of the Police operation during the State of Emergency is to enforce law and order in conformity with applicable regulations.

“I should remind all the members involved in the operation that such violent acts are against the law and our standard of operation procedures,” he noted.

Ndeitunga wished to reassure the nation that the law enforcer’s mission is to maintenance of law and order for the safety and security of the nation.

‘We can only fight the COVID-19 pandemic effectively if we work together,’ Ndeitunga said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency