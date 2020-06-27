COVID-19: No one to blame for virus spreading: Dr Ntinda

Stigmatisation against the residents in the Erongo Region, especially the Walvis Bay District has been observed over the past few months due to the rise of COVID-19 positive case and is a serious issue.

This was according to Acting Senior Medical Officer of the Walvis Bay Hospital Dr Martha Ntinda during the national COVID-19 update on the Erongo Region response to the increasing cases on Saturday.

Ntinda stressed that stigmatisation is a serious concern which has been observed even within community of health care workers.

“The way this issue can be addressed is through risk community and community engagement and people need to understand that no single person is responsible for spreading this virus and we all have a responsibility in our own individual capacities to take precautions,” Ntinda alluded.

She however added that when a country is in an outbreak such as this, no one can point fingers and blame anyone and that people should rather be educated to steer away from the stigmatisation of Walvis Bay residents.

On the issue of whether test results are always accurate and whether the nation can trust these results or not, Epidemiologist at the World Health Organisation Hilary Ndjenge explained that for institutions to be trusted with such results, they have undergone vigorous assessments to prove their fitness and readiness for the task.

“This means institutions such as National Institute of Pathology and Pathcare meet the standards to conduct these tests but that they also work together with other laboratories to in order to do quality check and confirm the accuracy of your results,” Ndjenge elaborated.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is currently embarking on an active case identification exercise in the Walvis Bay District.

The exercise which commenced on 23 June is targeted to test 2000 people. The exercise is expected to end on 28 June.

There are currently isolation facility in each district which have been identified fit to be able to accommodate patients.

There were no new cases reported on Saturday morning.

Namibia currently has 121 cases with 99 active cases and 22 recoveries.

