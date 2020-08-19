COVID-19: Omaheke Regional Council closes temporarily

The Omaheke Regional Council on Tuesday announced the immediate temporary closure of its office after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The council will remain closed until Friday, 21 August 2020.

Senior public relations officer in the Omaheke Regional Council, Tauno Iileka in a media statement said due to the nature of the employee’s work, which includes transporting and sharing an official vehicle with other staff members, a large number of other employees at the council had close contact with him between 03 and 10 August 2020 before he went into self-quarantine.

“As a precautionary measure to minimise exposure at the council’s office building, all staff members who were in contact with this confirmed case will be in self-quarantine for seven days while the Ministry of Health and Social Services is conducting surveillance and testing through established protocols,” Iileka said.

She said as an additional precautionary measure, the building will be disinfected and thoroughly cleaned.

Source: Namibia Press Agency