COVID-19: Oshakati Spar branch joins national prayer day

A branch of the Spar Group of Companies at Oshakati on Wednesday held a one-hour prayer session in account of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in heeding to President Hage Geingob’s call for a countrywide national worship.

Earlier this week, Geingob called on all Christians and believers to set Wednesday as a Day of National Prayer and requested churches, which wished to participate to ring their bells at 12h00 on the same day.

Manager of the Oshakati Spar branch, Franklin Hartung told Nampa Thursday that their prayer session was also conducted at 12h00, after the branch halted its business activities for a one-hour period.

All branch employees gathered under one roof at the branch for a prayer. “We had a prayer as indicated by the President for the nation to be in a prayer at 12h00,” Hartung explained.

The branch at the same time donated 5 tons of butternuts, worth N.dollars 25 000, and 450 kilograms (kg) potatoes, worth N.dollars 4 000, to be distributed among the flood victims at the town.

It was the second time the Spar Oshakati branch to donated food to the Oshakati flood victims this month, following its first donation of 100x10kg bags of maize to the same victims on 02 April.

Oshakati town mayor Angelus Iiyambo said during the same donation handover that 750 individual members of 276 households from the flooded Uupindi, Oshoopala and Oneshila informal settlements are housed in 93 tents on a highland at Ehenye in the east of the town.

