COVID-19: Otjozondjupa’s Uerikua receives donations

Otjozondjupa residents indirectly and directly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 should during this week expect to receive free washable face masks and food parcels from their constituency offices.

Otjozondjupa Regional Governor, James Uerikua on Monday received huge consignments of food parcels, blankets and 27 500 reusable one size fit all face masks as donations.

The first donation of 200 food parcels comprising bags of maize meal, bottles of cooking oil, sugar and blankets with a total value of N.dollar 120 000 came from the Old Mutual Namibia.

The donation was handed over to Uerikua by the Old Mutual’s Otjiwarongo Branch Manager, Benson Tjiuma at the Otjozondjupa Regional Council Chamber.

Uerikua the same Monday morning also received another donation of 27 500 face masks from the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development.

The ministry’s representative, Berlin Kakuuai at the event said the masks are earmarked to benefit the marginalised, pensioners, vulnerable community members and state hospitals of Okakarara, Okahandja and Otjiwarongo as the targeted audience.

“The masks were manufactured by our local tailors who in May this year had received some fabric materials from our ministry, and now again as a ministry we repurchased their manufactured masks and donate them to governors for distribution to the people,” said Kakuuai.

The masks were repurchased from the different tailors around the region at a cost over N.dollars 395 000, Kakuuai said.

Uerikua on his part thanked both the Old Mutual Namibia and Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development for the donations.

“We will also channel and distribute these items to the targeted beneficiaries through their constituency offices during this week,” he said.

The governor then promised each donor a detailed report on the distribution of the items and on how many people benefitted from it.

Source: Namibia Press Agency