COVID-19 outbreak impacts global financial markets: Liebenberg

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is having material effects on the global economy and all major stock markets across the globe are experiencing a significant sell-off, managing Director of Capricorn Asset Management, Tertius Liebenberg said.

Liebenberg in a media statement availed on Tuesday said, even though most major central banks are expected to implement rate cuts to stimulate their economies, the negative economic effects will remain evident for a couple of months.

“This stimulates the fear of a global recession. We also know that there will be a market correction when conditions become favourable. When this happens, many valuable assets may be available at great discounts. Herein lies the opportunity,” he said.

He added that COVID-19 outbreak is having an extreme impact on the global financial markets and the real cost to the actual economies is still unknown and future effects cannot be accurately determined as the situation is still developing.

Liebenberg recommended that investors consider their long-term investment goals and strategic allocation before making any changes to their portfolios.

“Volatility in the markets are high and shall remain high until the virus has stopped spreading, only after that would it be possible to evaluate if the current market prices reflect the intrinsic values of the assets they represent. We strongly discourage any form of speculation on the market now and always,” he said

He added Money Market Funds are conservative funds and will not be impacted by the global sell-off in equities and any invested capital is not at risk, however, the actions that local central banks may take in response to the situation by cutting lending rates will dampen the expected return that these funds can achieve in the future.

Funds with a high percentage of local and international equity exposure, as well as property and to a lesser extent local bond are most at risk, said Liebenberg.

Source: Namibia Press Agency