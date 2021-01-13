The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula said that 1 350 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19, including six who lost their lives as a result of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Speaking at the 23rd COVID-19 public briefing on Wednesday, Shangula said that the rising number deaths of health workers is worrisome as more staff are and will be required to manage COVID-19 patients and clients.

“For the period between 26 October 2020 to 22 November 2020, the average COVID-19 positive ratio in Namibia stood at 4.7 per cent. This has increased five-fold for the period from 28 December 2020 to 03 January 2021, where the positivity ratio rose to 24 per cent on average. During the past two weeks, a total of 6,402 newly confirmed cases out of 26,191 test results were recorded. While it is not confirmed yet, there is a high level of suspicion that the more transmissible and virulent variant of COVID-19 is now circulating in Namibia,” Shangula said.

Shangula added that Namibian scientists are currently busy with sequencing of samples to determine whether the new variant is present in Namibia.

The exponential rise in new cases indicates that there is active transmission of the virus in the community, affecting all age groups.

For high-risk population groups, the infection is life-threatening. In order to control and suppress the further spread of COVID-19, there is a need to implement more targeted public health measures under the Public and Environmental Health Act of 2015, said Shangula.

Speaking at the same occasion, Attorney General, Festus Mbandeka, urged the general public to adhere to amended regulations that were put in place to curb further spread of the virus.

“The amended regulations are to ensure that we curb the further spread of the virus. There are still some Namibians that are wearing their mask under their chin and this poses a danger to their own health and to health of others. It is advisable that they everyone wear their mask as per the requirement. Regular hand washing and sanitizing of hands should be the practice at all times,” said Mbandeka.

Source: Namibia Press Agency