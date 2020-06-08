COVID-19: PDM slams treatment of truck drivers

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) said truck drivers should be treated with care, respect and dignity under all circumstances.

In a statement to the media on Sunday, PDM said those in charge of running the COVID-19 pandemic should be doing everything possible to ensure that trucks carrying essential goods and other supplies to businesses inside Namibia can enter the country quickly and easily.

‘They should travel to their destinations smoothly and unload their freight with the least red tape,is deeply disappointed to find that the Swapo run government has failed to cooperate with the logistics industry to introduce a workable plan to keep the supplies of essential medicines and food as well as other consumer goods on the shelves of Namibia’s pharmacies and shops.’ said the statement.

The statement said the fact that truck drivers are not treated with care and respect despite meetings between stakeholders and the relevant ministries is a clear indication that those in charge of the pandemic do not have a basic plan or any understanding of the logistics that keeps Namibia going.

‘What is the point of opening the economy if businesses cannot obtain stocks to sell?,’ questioned PDM.

Further the statement said some driver are claiming that those people administering the Covid-19 test to them every time they cross the border are treating them so roughly that they suffer paid and nosebleeds for days afterwards.

‘They live in fear of dying in a foreign country if they should test positive outside Namibia. This is creating great trauma for the families of such drivers,’ adds the statement.

PDM said it is very disturbing and even frightening the difficulties truck drivers are being subjected to by this Swapo run government at the borders and check points.

‘We believe that what Namibia needs now is clear and unambiguous leadership regarding the treatment of truck drivers and the acknowledgement that they stand between life and death by disease and starvation for Namibians,’ added the statement.

Source: Namibia Press Agency