COVID-19: People isolated at Henties Bay facility to be released

The close to 300 people currently isolated at the National Youth Service facilities in Henties Bay will be released after being accommodated there for close to two months.

At a donation handover of essential items to the Twaloloka fire victims in Walvis Bay yesterday, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Ester Muinjangue announced the decision by the ministry to let the COVID-19 patients go back to their homes.

National Case Management co-chairperson Kaveto Sikuvi explained that the medical experts have learned several details about the virus which were unclear at the beginning.

The committee has studied the virus and established that after a certain period, people are no longer infectious and can no longer infect others. The first 10 days of the virus in a body are the most crucial days when a person is more infectious and can transmit the virus to others, Sikuvi said.

He noted that it is for this reason that the ministry, through the case management committee, has decided to make its standard procedure that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 be discharged after 14 days as they are no longer infectious.

