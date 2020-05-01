COVID-19 provides sports reform opportunities: Kantema-Gaomas

Deputy Minister of Sport Youth and National Service Emma Kantema-Goamas says the outbreak of the Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19) has had both negative and positive effects in the world of sports.

Speaking during the daily discussions held at the Covid-19 Center in Windhoek, Kantema-Goamas said while the lockdown has impacted severely on sports people due to loss of income, this period has also opened opportunities in terms of restructuring the sports industry.

“As much as we face these challenges, we have also seen opportunities to enhance our polices to respond to the needs of the athletes. We were in the process of reviewing our sports and recreation policies,” she said.

The deputy minister said this pandemic has given the ministry an opportunity to see how they can incorporate challenges faced by athletes.

She said one of this aspect is the provision of the social protection to the athletes.

“We are looking at how we can provide that safety net to the athletes through the provision of insurance, whether be it short term or long term. We are also looking at the possibility of a relief fund,” Kantema-Goamas explained.

She said in the Sports Act number 12 of 2003 which regulates sports in Namibia there is a provision a Sports Development Fund, which is likely to assist athletes with the loss of income in future.

She added that during this periods, the ministry will, through the Namibia Sports Commission, make sure that federations are adhering to the lockdown measures as announced by the head of state 17 March and subsequent.

Kantema-Goamas said contact sports is still under lockdown and they will await the announcement that allows for the resumption of training and competition to be announced.

Her views were echoed by Joan Smit, the Secretary-General of the Namibia National Olympic Committee who said while the sports world is living under uncertainty, the organisation is looking at using these extraordinary circumstances to come up with extraordinary measures.

“Every one of us has to do their part so as to adapt on the guidance which we get from international sporting organisations, governments and the World Health Organisations. By the end of this pandemic, everything will be new” she concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency