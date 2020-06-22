COVID-19: Quarantine at own cost from 30 June

As from 30 June 2020 Namibians and foreigners entering the country must submit to a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival and will undergo a mandatory supervised Quarantine at their own cost.

This was announced by President Hage Geingob on Monday when he gave an update on government’s response strategy aimed at arresting the spread of the novel coronavirus while at the same time averting the loss of lives and livelihoods.

From 30 June 2020, the rest of Namibia’s 13 political regions – with the exception of Erongo – moves into Stage 4, with more eased State of Emergency Regulation.

Government will foot the mandatory quarantine for those who cannot afford.

“Only citizens who cannot afford to quarantine at own cost (as will be defined in the

Directives) can apply to be quarantined at cost to Government,” the president said.

While maintaining that government’s decisions are premised on saving lives, Geingob reiterated that there is no “need to play a blame game”.

The president also announced that the resumption of pre-primary is deferred for a period of two-weeks across all 14 regions, until Monday 06 July

2020.

He, however, stressed that even when the schools resume beyond 06 July, it is up to the parents either take their kids to school or continue with home-schooling.

He said no parent should be forced to take their children to school nor should the kids face punitive measures for non-attendance.

This was followed by several regulations forming part of Stage 4.

Stage 4 will lapse 17 September 2020.

Chiefly, the size of public gatherings increases from the current 50 to 250 people for social gatherings including weddings, funerals, political rallies and religious gatherings.

In addition, physical distancing protocols of at least one meters between persons to minimise risk of infection will continue.

“Each person is required to wear a facemask, as defined in the Regulations, when using both private and public transport, shopping, outdoor group exercise, and public spaces and at the workplace,” health minister, KalumbiShangula who also attended the event said.

Meantime, all points of entry to Namibia will remain closed except for the transportation of imported goods.

Additionally, government will conduct a targeted tourism initiative from 15 July to 15 August 2020 in collaboration with the private sector to salvage the sector from collapse and prevent further job losses.

“Companies must do whatever necessary not to retrench. [We] must avoid the total collapse of the economy so that when we stabilise, we are able to take off and re-employ,” said the optimistic finance minister IpumbuShiimi when he rose to make his input.

