COVID-19: Sanlam temporarily closes client service department

Sanlam Namibia on Monday announced the temporary closure of its client service department after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanlam Group Communication officer HilariaGraig in a media statement said the department will be closed for two days until Tuesday, 18 August 2020 for comprehensive disinfection, as a precautionary measure to reduce further exposure to its staff and clients.

“The public is hereby informed that the organisation is still operational. Only the walk-in client service office will be closed, with no major disruptions envisaged,” she said.

She encouraged clients to call the Sanlam call centre or use email should they need assistance during the temporary closure.

Graig further said in order to support the high volume of clients at the Windhoek office, staff from Sanlam’s Katutura branch will move over to the client service department to provide backup support.

This means the Katutura branch will be closed from 19 August until 21 August.

The rest of the Sanlam offices and branches throughout the country remain open and ready to serve clients, the statement said.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY