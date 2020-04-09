COVID-19: Shoopala says quarantine facilities are not prisons

Director of Primary Health Care in the Ministry of Health and Social Services Naemi Shoopala said, people in quarantine facilities are living their normal life, because facilities are not prisons as they have been portrayed.

Shoopala made the remarks on Wednesday at the COVID-19 Information Center in Windhoek during an update on Corona virus in the country.

She said there are various quarantine facilities in different towns around the country, and people being kept at those facilities are living their normal life just like they are at their houses, as the ministry have ensured that all facilities have all the necessary equipment like WIFI to enable people to keep working from the facilities because some are employed and some are students.

Shoopala said the ministry so far have about 53 psychologists and social workers who signed up to volunteer by helping quarantined people psychological and make them feel comfortable to avoid people being traumatized by the situation.

“People are happy, some are even saying they feel like they are away for holiday. We have health workers permanently placed there to monitor them on a daily basis, by checking their temperatures and ask them if they are feeling any symptoms related to COVID-19,” said Shoopala.

She added that family members are allowed to visit their relatives but they can only do it from a distance to maintain the social distance, and there are also law enforcement officials guarding the facilities to protect quarantined people.

“Currently the number of people in quarantine facilities are decreasing as only truck drivers who are delivering essential goods are coming into the country and we have to quarantine them, but they are few,” said Shoopala.

She further added that the ministry have released 40 people on Wednesday from the Hardap Resort where they have been quarantined for the past 14 days, and they were released because the ministry is satisfied with their health conditions as they did not show any COVID-19 related symptoms, while another group of 46 will be released on Thursday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency