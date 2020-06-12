COVID-19: SSC to start stimulus package payments on Monday

The Social Security Commission (SSC) will start paying out the first stimulus packages to employers and employees whose operations and jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a skype engagement during the Erongo Governor’s weekly COVID-19 media briefing on Friday, SSC’s Head of Communications Unomengi Kauapirurua said that the N. dollars 750 million national employment protection and salary scheme is ready.

“This is a collaborative effort between the government through the Ministry of Finance and the SSC to put together a stimulus package to enable to assist affected employers and employees,” Kauapirirua noted.

She added that to date, 13 300 applications have been received directly from employees as well as applications through employers for their employees whose salaries were affected by COVID-19.

“Many people were not making a profit during the lockdown period and therefore most of them were forced to cut their employees’ salaries and for this, they have applied for assistance in order to pay for that half that they had to cut.”

The head of communications added that employees who will receive this packages are those whose salary are N. dollars 50 000 and less per annum and out of the 13 300, 6300 have so far been verified and should expect their payments on Monday.

Close to N. dollars 24 million is expected to be paid out on Monday.

“We are still not certain whether all the 13 300 will be paid as we are still going through the verification process to ensure all applicants qualify for the stimulus package,” she stated.

A number of 1032 applications were also received from employers and 860 of these have been verified and will also be receiving their packages in by the end of June.

To qualify for the subsidy, Government has attached several requirements among which the employers had to agree not to retrench their employees for three months [April, May and June 2020] and should not cut their employees’ salaries by more than 50 per cent.

Potential applicants must also have been registered with the SSC by 01 February 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency