COVID-19: Suiderhof Primary School suspends face-to-face classes

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has suspended classes at Windhoek’s Suiderhof Primary School from Wednesday until 03 August 2020, after a learner was exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

In a letter seen by Nampa on Tuesday, Khomas Education Director Gerard Vries said the decision to suspend face-to-face classes is a response to information received from the school management that a close family member of a registered learner at the school tested positive for COVID-19. The learner was at school until 24 July.

Vries said it is against this background that the directorate is requesting the school management to immediately inform all parents, guardians and caregivers about the decision regarding the closure of the school as a precautionary measure for teachers, learners, and non-teaching staff members.

He urged all teachers to make the necessary arrangements to continue supporting the learners with learning materials via online and e-learning platforms in order to keep them constructively busy.

Vries further urged all members of the community to remain calm and cooperative while the school awaits the outcome of the test results of the affected learner and immediate family members.

Source: Namibia Press Agency