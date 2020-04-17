COVID-19: Suspected COVID-19-related death not due to the virus

The Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula has confirmed that the woman who died at the Roman Catholic Hospital upon arrival on Wednesday evening did not die of COVID-19 related as it was suspected.

Confirming to Nampa in an interview here on Thursday evening, without mentioning the deceased’s age Shangula said a sample from the deceased body was taken for testing by the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) and the result came out negative.

“The reason why a test was asked to be done by the Namibia Institute of Pathology is part of the ministry’s procedural, especially when a person has respiratory related conditions or any COVID-19 related symptoms” he noted.

Shangula said the woman was rushed to the hospital with a respiratory related ailment, and succumbed shortly upon arrival, adding that the deceased had however a history of respiratory related illness.

According Shangula Namibia has 16 COVID-19 confirmed cases, with a total of 12 active cases and four recoveries.

Source: Namibia Press Agency