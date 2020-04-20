COVID-19: Three arrested for non-compliance of lockdown measures at Oshana

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Oshana Region arrested three people for allegedly conducting a public gathering of more than 10 people and consuming alcohol during the lockdown period of the State of Emergency at Oshakati West on Saturday.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Nampol Community Affairs office in the region confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday, adding that the rest of the suspects fled the scene.

Aiyambo stated that one of the suspects, 36-year-old Lazarus Iikonga was issued a ticket and paid an admission of guilt of N.dollars 1 500 and was released.

“The other 2 suspects are still to be charged,” Aiyambo said. In a separate incident the Oshana NamPol also arrested a Zimbabwean national, 31-year-old Mary Chidovaenzi when she was found selling cell phone covers, screen protectors, belts and cooking sticks at Oshana Mall on Friday.

Chidovaenzi was charged and paid a fine of N.dollars 2 000 and was also released.

